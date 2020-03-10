Bogle adds to team
The Bogle Agency has hired two new staff member to add strategic focus and project execution to it team, the agency said in a news release.
Kylie Mills has been hired as director of content and strategy and Haley Sparks as content strategist.
Mills will be responsible for the agency’s overall public relations and content strategy for each of its clients, especially web content optimization and traffic analysis. Sparks’ responsibilities include providing content strategy, content review and revisions, in addition to excellent client service, the agency said in a news release.
Mills joins the agency from Bandwagon LLC, a full-service public relations and marketing agency in New Orleans, where she served as account executive. She is a graduate of Texas Tech University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications.
Sparks is joining The Bogle Agency from McPherson Cellars Winery. She also is a graduate of Texas Tech University, and holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations.
“Staff additions like Kylie and Haley represent growth and enhanced capabilities for the agency,” said Lauren Bogle, agency principal. “We’re so pleased to have them on The Bogle Agency team, and know they will work wonders for our clients.”
The Bogle Agency is a Fort Worth-based digital advertising agency. Specialties and experience includes social media and integrated strategies, photography and video production, production management, public relations, creative and communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.