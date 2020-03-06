Butterflies in the Garden
Photos by K.P. Wilska
Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s recently restored conservatory will be home to the largest exhibit of live, exotic butterflies in north central Texas through April 12. The six-week exhibit will be open daily, including Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Beautiful, exotic butterflies of every hue and size will be flying in the conservatory,” said Gail Manning, Fort Worth Botanic Garden entomologist. “People will have a chance to walk among hundreds of fluttering butterflies from around the world, watch them land on tropical flowers and lush foliage — maybe even on their shoulders — and learn about the amazing life cycle of the butterfly.”
Co-hosted by the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and the Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT), Butterflies in the Garden will offer educational programs, exciting exhibits, gift shop items and more designed to enhance the visitor experience.
The exhibit will feature Central American butterflies such as the Starry Night Butterfly (Hamadryas Iaodamia), the Mosaic (Colobura dirce), the elegant Glass Wing (Greta oto), Small Postman (Heliconius erato), Pink-Spotted Cattleheart (Parides photinus), the green Malachite (Siproeta stelenes), Tiger Longwing (Heliconius hecale), and Blue Morpho (Morpho peleides). Also included in the exhibit will be butterflies from North and South America, Africa and Asia.
Admission is $12 for ages 16-64; $10 for seniors (65+); $8 for ages 6-15; and free for children under five.
