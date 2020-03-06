Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) will showcase its ROXOR off-road vehicles at Texas Motor Speedway as the title sponsor of the ROXOR Loud and Proud Pre-Race Show with Sam Riggs leading up to the March 29 NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.
The multi-year program between the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company and No Limits, Texas! puts the ROXOR brand in front of those always-enthusiastic NASCAR pre-race crowds, with this year's event showcasing Texas singer/songwriter Sam Riggs.
"Adding a company like Mahindra Automotive North America and a product like the ROXOR to our spring race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway is a win for us and an even bigger win for our fans," said Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "Putting the ROXOR name on our pre-race show adds credence to that popular part of our event, and it'll introduce parts of our fan base to a vehicle that's right up their alley."
