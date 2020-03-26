The COVID-19 event has taken down a longtime Fort Worth tradition: Mayfest.
The organizers note however, that plans are in place for the festival to return in 2021.
“It is with heavy hearts that Mayfest, Inc. announces the cancelation of the Mayfest 2020 festival,” organizers said in a news release. “This difficult decision was made with great consideration for our volunteers, vendors, partners and the community who have all shown continuous support and devotion to Mayfest throughout the years.”
Mayfest Inc. said it released its partners of any obligation to the festival.
“The mission of Mayfest is to better the community, and a full cancelation will allow our partners the opportunity to focus their efforts on their own success and safety,” according to the news release.
Mayfest will also voluntarily refund all parties of their financial commitments as a reprieve during this difficult time. As a nonprofit organization, Mayfest Inc. relies on funds from the festival throughout the year. “However, we are confident these financial resources will be of greater benefit to our partners and our community,” according to the news release.
Mayfest has been taking place in Trinity Park for 48 years.
