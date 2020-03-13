The Burleson Independent School District has appointed a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback as head coach.
Jon Kitna, whose NFL career spanned 16 years, has taken the role of the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Burleson High School.
After a unanimous recommendation from a selection committee, BISD's trustees approved the hiring on March 9.
“Burleson High School was looking for a head coach and athletic coordinator to build not only a strong program, but also strong relationships among students and the community,” BISD Superintendent Bret Jimerson said. “I believe the committee got it right in selecting Coach Kitna to lead the program.”
Kitna began playing in NFL in 1996 with Seattle Seahawks. He then went on to play for Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and finally joining Dallas Cowboys in 2009.
“Football taught me lessons about character, integrity, and grit. My goal is to develop athletes and set them on a path to success at the next level, whatever that maybe,” Kitna said in a statement.
Kitna started coaching high school at his alma mater, Lincoln High School, in Tacoma, Washington, before serving as Waxahachie High School’s Head Football Coach.
Last year, Cowboys welcomed him back as a quarterback coach.
“I cannot think of a better environment for a young man than to play high school football in a program run by Jon Kitna," former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett said in a statement. "He brings out the best in those around him and has a significant impact on the players at whatever level he has coached. The impact he will have on his student-athletes will be felt for the rest of their lives.”
Kitna began his role at Burleson High School March 10.
