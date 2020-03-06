Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Elizabeth Kendell and reappointed Michael A. Ebbeler, Jr., Bobbie Jean Hodges, Elizabeth “Lisa” Maciejewski-West and Karen Stanfill to the Rehabilitation Council of Texas for terms set to expire on Oct. 29, 2022.
Hodges of Fort Worth is senior director of Workforce Development for Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth. She is a volunteer for New Friendship Baptist Church Feed the Homeless Food Ministry in Dallas. Additionally, she is a former member of the Association of People Supporting Employment First and the Mayor’s Advisory Council in Shreveport, Louisiana. Hodges received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Recreation Therapy from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
HEALTH CARE
Stephanie Nelson, CPA, has been appointed to the position of vice president and chief financial officer for Texas Health Hospital Mansfield.
Nelson currently serves as the vice president and chief financial officer for Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos, Texas. Nelson will start at Texas Health Mansfield in April 2020.
Eyevance Pharmaceuticals has appointed Julie Speed – photo Julie Speed.jpg – as Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for developing the go-forward commercial strategy and overseeing the growth of Eyevance’s product portfolio. Speed previously spent more than 15 years at Alcon in various management positions.
Eyevance is currently preparing for the upcoming launch of ZERVIATE, the first new treatment for ocular itch associated with allergic conjunctivitis in more than 10 years, the company said in a news release.
HONORS/AWARDS
TTI Inc., a Fort Worth-based specialty distributor of electronic components, said in a news release that it has been awarded the 2019 Distributor of the Year award from SV Microwave, a leader in the RF/microwave industry.
The award recognizes outstanding performance and is awarded based on point of sale growth, program support, customer reach, engagement efforts, market share and more, the company said.
LAW
The Blum Firm has announced the addition of Malathi Ravi to its Fort Worth team. Ravi is originally from Alabama and graduated from Birmingham-Southern College and Emory University School of Law. She moved to Texas after marrying her husband, Dr. Avinash Vallurupalli. The couple have two daughters, Leela and Radha.
Prior to joining The Blum Firm, Ravi worked in the International tax departments of Arthur Andersen, LLP in Atlanta and of Deloitte & Touche, LLP in Dallas.
She volunteers for many organizations, including Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County, Mental Health America of Greater Tarrant County, the Kupferle Health Board, the American Heart Association and the National Charity League.
She is also an active volunteer with her daughters' school, Fort Worth Country Day, where she is a member of the Fort Worth Country Day Board of Trustees and of the Finance Committee.
NONPROFITS
Alliance For Children, Tarrant County’s Children’s Advocacy Center, has hired Irish Burch as the new Director of Culture and HR. Her experience spans 26 years in child abuse prevention. Burch graduated with her BS in Psychology & Counseling from Texas A&M Commerce and spent almost nine years with Department of Family and Protective Services.
Burch is a former recipient of the Bill Walsh Award during her tenure at Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center and was also the recipient of the inaugural Irish Burch Partner Excellence award, named in her honor. Burch’s focus lies in staff and team member morale, staff development, and creating a supportive work environment, Alliance For Children said in a news release.
Attorney Bob Loudermilk has been elected president of the board of directors of Guardianship Services, Inc. (GSI). Loudermilk is a founding partner of Grover Loudermilk, PLLC.
The primary emphasis of his practice includes estate planning, probate and estate administration. His background in real estate enables him to handle probate and estate matters that require resolution of issues or completion of transactions relating to real property.
Other officers elected to the board include: Andrea Casanova, Attorney-at-Law, Vice President; Michelle Simpson, Attorney-at-Law, Treasurer; and Shelly Shults, Assistant Vice President, Frost Wealth Advisors, Secretary. David Katten, Technology Platform Development Specialist for Simply.fi Holdings, has been invited to join the board as chairperson of the Technology Committee.
REAL ESTATE
Capital Title has hired Joanna Cloud as president, Fort Worth Commercial Operations, the company said in a news release.
Cloud is a title industry veteran with 36 years of experience in Fort Worth. She specializes in closing and underwriting commercial accounts with expertise in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions, Capital Cloud recognized with numerous prestigious awards that include: Region 2 “Outstanding Young Title Person” by the Texas Land Title Association and the Lifetime Achievement Award from CREW Fort Worth (Commercial Real Estate Women). She is also a two-time president of CREW Fort Worth and a two-time president of the Executive Women’s Golf Association (now known as the LPGA Amateur Golf Association).
