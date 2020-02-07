Recorded in 1982, 'Fodder On My Wings' was one of Nina Simone’s favorite albums, yet one of her most obscure. Originally recorded for a small French label and only sporadically available since its initial release, this essential late-era album will be reissued in a variety of formats including CD and LP, as well as widely available digitally for the first time in both standard and hi-res audio on April 3 via Verve/UMe. Listen/preorder now: https://verve.lnk.to/FodderOnMyWings