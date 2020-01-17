Fort Worth, TX (76107)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.