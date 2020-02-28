Saturday Night Live writer Steven Castillo headlines next installment of Amphibian Stage's Comedy Residency program
February 24, 2020 (Fort Worth, TX) - Amphibian Stage announces the eighteenth installment of their popular comedy residency series, this time featuring Saturday Night Live writer Chris Castillo. The residency program was launched in 2015 in collaboration with comedian Baron Vaughn ("Grace & Frankie") and gives comedians a rare and valuable opportunity to work on brand new material in an hour-long set. Steven Castillo will be the third comedian from Saturday Night Live to participate in the program. Other previous comics-in-residence have included Phoebe Robinson, Aparna Nancherla, and Rhea Butcher. The program also provides a chance for local comedians to open for national names; openers for Steven Castillo will be announced as they are confirmed.
DATES & TICKETING
Performances run March 17 - 21, 2020. All performances begin at 8pm Tickets to Steven Castillo are $15, Tuesday-Thursday, & $20 Friday and Saturday. Members receive discounts on tickets. To purchase tickets, visit www.amphibianstage.com, call 817-923-3012, or email info@amphibianstage.com . The theater is located at 120 S. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104.
ABOUT STEVEN CASTILLO
STEVEN CASTILLO is one of the most original comedy performers in New York City. He currently writes on Saturday Night Live and was recently named one of Just For Laugh’s top comics to watch.
He is a delight to audiences everywhere, leaving a lasting impression on those who see him. His stand-up set dives into the absurd and combines a completely original use of English, Spanish, music and sound effects. He has performed in many comedy festivals including RIOT LA and Limestone Comedy Fest.
Castillo’s show “STEEZUS”, a multimedia parody concert of Kanye West’s “Life of Pablo",” has been seen across the nation including LA’s Comedy Central Stage. In addition, Steven has shared the stage with nationally performing comedians Eric Andre, Tim Heidecker, and Andy Kindler. Popular comedy website, Interrobang.com, said “If you don’t know him already, find him, watch him and love him.”
PHOTOS
ABOUT AMPHIBIAN STAGE
Amphibian Stage Productions is a non-profit theatre company founded in 2000 by three alumni of TCU's Department of Theatre who strive to produce innovative and engaging theatre that inspires new ideas, opens new doors, and increases our understanding of the vast world around us. Now embarking on its twenty-first season, Amphibian has produced numerous groundbreaking and challenging plays (some regional premieres, others US or world premieres) that foster a deeper understanding of ourselves as members of the global community. The company is widely recognized as a place where exciting new work is developed, brought to life, and launched to other stages across the country and beyond.
Committed to nurturing young and diverse audiences, Amphibian has developed a strong internship program, and a dynamic outreach project, Tad-Poles stilt-dancing classes, that is steadily increasing the company’s visibility and following. Amphibian also leads a multi-faceted outreach program designed for veterans of the US armed forces. The program, called De-Cruit, includes workshops, special performances, and discounted tickets.
Amphibian is generously funded by the Amon G. Carter Foundation, Ann L. and Carol Greene Rhodes Charitable Trust, Arts Council of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, Jack K. Ayre and Frank Ayre Lee Theatre Foundation, Communities Foundation of Texas, Dramatists Guild Fund, DuBose Family Foundation, Fifth Avenue Foundation, Fort Worth Promotion & Development Fund, Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation, Pier 1 Imports, Mary Potishman Lard Trust, Pangburn Foundation, Rea Charitable Trust, Thomas M., Helen McKee & John P. Ryan Foundation, Sid W. Richardson Foundation, Shubert Foundation, Guido & Ruth Shumake Charitable Trust, Smallwood Foundation, Southwest Bank, Texas Commission on the Arts, Wells Fargo Bank, William E. Scott Foundation, and the Devonian Society, a group of Amphibian’s devoted donors who are proud to be the force behind nurturing the next generation of artists and audiences.
