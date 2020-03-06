Thunderbirds scheduled for 30th anniversary of Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show
Alliance Air Productions is pleased to announce that Bell has renewed its title sponsorship for the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show.
The organization also announced that the popular U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be featured at the 30th Anniversary of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Oct. 17-18 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport.
Tickets will be available for purchase at www.AllianceAirShow.com in early summer.
“For the 10th year, Bell is partnering with Alliance Air Productions to honor our nation’s armed forces and support STEM educational programs critical to the future of the aviation industry,” says Bell Executive Vice President Robert Hastings. “This shared vision has culminated in one of the biggest, longest-running and most successful air shows in the nation, and we couldn’t be prouder.”
The event attracts about 120,000 attendees.
In addition to the Thunderbirds, the event also will feature Bill Stein in the Edge 540, Michael Goulian, Team Oracle, A-10 Demo, Navy F-35 Demo, All Veteran Parachute Team, Aftershock Jet Truck, Precision Exotics, Air National Guard Band of the Southwest and more.
Visitors can see a variety of aircraft and historical displays, explore interactive exhibits and simulators at the STEM Discovery Zone powered by Lockheed Martin, visit the Veterans’ Village, and enjoy two Kids Zone areas featuring the world’s largest inflatable slide plus a variety of aviation-themed inflatables.
The theme is “Celebrating 30 Years of Soaring Success.”
The Fort Worth International Air Show was founded in 1991 and was produced by the Aviation Heritage Association under contract with the City of Fort Worth.
In December 2005, the Aviation Heritage Association elected to get out of the air show business and the city approached Alliance Air Services to continue the production of the air show.
In 2006, Alliance Air Services created Alliance Air Productions to produce what is now known as the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, said Christina Carey, manager of Alliance Air Productions, producer of the event and a nonprofit organization created by Hillwood.
Since 2006, more than $760,000 has been distributed to more than 70 nonprofit organizations. This year’s proceeds will be distributed to local school district STEM programs and nonprofit organizations, Carey said.
