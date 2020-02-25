Medical City Fort Worth will celebrate the opening of its newly renovated Heart and Vascular Institute unit with a ribbon cutting on March 3 at 5 p.m.
The $2.5 million renovation of the dedicated, 37-bed unit will allow the multidisciplinary team of heart and vascular experts at Medical City Fort Worth to “provide exceptional healthcare in a comfortable and caring environment,” the hospital said in a news release.
Renovations include: Ambient lighting throughout the unit and in patient rooms, new flooring, furniture and cosmetic upgrades, enhanced family waiting areas with comfortable amenities, new, upgraded beds in critical care rooms and redesigned nursing stations.
“This facility upgrade provides our patients with a comfortable and healing environment and reinforces why Medical City Fort Worth is the premier destination of choice for heart and vascular care in Fort Worth,” Jyric Sims, FACHE, CEO of Medical City Fort Worth, said in a news release.
The renovation is part of a major capital investment initiative of more than $1.8 billion spent or committed over four years across the Medical City Healthcare system.
Medical City Fort Worth is licensed for 348 beds and offers comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services in a wide range of specialties, including cardiac care, neurosciences, oncology, surgical services, orthopedics, kidney transplants and emergency care.
