UMB Bank, n.a., a subsidiary of UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), has promoted Michael Garner to president of UMB Bank Texas-Oklahoma. In his new role, Garner will oversee the strategy and growth of some of the bank’s fastest growing regions.
Garner has more than 15 years of banking and financial services experience, all at UMB.
He was previously president of UMB Bank in Fort Worth, where he managed a team that has grown from three to nearly 30 associates in three years under his leadership. Prior to that role, Garner served as senior vice president and commercial team lead at UMB Bank in St. Louis.
“Michael’s focus and efforts to forge strong relationships in the community have been instrumental in growing the bank’s business and recognition in Fort Worth,” Zach Fee, president of regional banking at UMB Bank, said in a news release.
Garner earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri\o. He is a member of the UMB Bank Texas Leadership Team, which guides strategy for all associates in the state.
Garner serves on the boards of Downtown Fort Worth Inc., an organization focused on strategic planning for Fort Worth, and the Fort Worth Chamber’s Board of Directors. Garner is also a member of YPO Fort Worth, on the board of Cristo Rey High School in Fort Worth, and a mentor with American Corporate Partners.
He is a member of the 2018 class of Leadership Fort Worth’s LeaderPrime program.
UMB operates banking and wealth management centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas.
– FWBP Staff
