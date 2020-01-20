Stock Show visitors get their first chance at free grounds admission January 21 courtesy of Dickies workwear. Patrons wearing any Dickies branded clothing item will receive free grounds admission throughout the day. Rodeo admission not included.
BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE – (All Week)
This week’s lineup includes: Tuesday – Copper Chief; Wednesday – Scooter Brown Band; Thursday – Mac Powell and the Family Reunion; Friday – Dirty River Bosy. Now located on the Simmons Bank Plaza at Dickies Arena, guests get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket. Otherwise, there’s a $10 cover at the door.
VINE 2 WINE – (All Week)
Sip & Shop is in the Amon G. Carter Exhibits Hall and GO TEXAN Market (Richardson-Bass Bldg.) on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The Corkyard is the Stock Show’s new wine destination on the Simmons Bank Plaza at Dickies Arena where guests can enjoy wines by the glass. Music is featured including: Marc Toussaint – Tuesday; Crush – Wednesday; and Jacob Furr – Friday.
