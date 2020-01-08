Carley Moore beings a decade of experience with a number of awards and accolades to LEAGUE Real Estate, the organization said in a news release.
“Moore is a tenacious professional who has made quite a splash in Fort Worth real estate,” the release said. Moore was named one of Fort Worth Business’ 40 Under 40 in 2016 and has been recognized as the No. 1 Individual Top Producer year after year at her former brokerage. Moore met her husband, Brandon, at Fort Worth’s Colonial Golf Tournament in 2007. They have two daughters, Adeline and Emelia. Moore is a graduate of Leadership Fort Worth LeadingEdge class of 2011 and has dedicated time to a number of local organizations including the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Public Library’s Board of Directors, Women Steering Business, as a founding advisory board member for IDEA Public Schools in Tarrant County, and Junior Advisor to the Board of Governors of the Fort Worth Club. Previously she was with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.