KWA Construction has topped out on The Cooper, a 386,124-square foot multifamily development located in the Near Southside neighborhood in Fort Worth’s medical district.
Dallas-based developer Lang Partners, a general contractor specializing in multifamily developments, selected KWA to build the 386,124-square foot apartment complex. Designed by JHP Architects, The Cooper will be built on two separate city blocks between West Rosedale and West Oleander Streets, connected via a sky-bridge over Washington Avenue. Fashioned at the third and fourth levels, The Cooper’s sky-bridge will connect the two five-story wood frame buildings, wrapped around a six-level concrete parking garage.
“Lang Partners selected KWA to build The Cooper after a successful completion of phase one, The Monarch. This is a testament to our working relationship with them and our shared goal to create quality, income-producing homes,” said Brian Webster, president of KWA Construction. “ With unique design features, this residential community is fully amenitized to the demands of today’s modern residents. Located conveniently near one of the area’s most important employment districts, these luxury apartments will be an ideal option for those working and serving in the neighborhood.”
The Cooper will have 391 units in studio, townhome, mezzanine and one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The sky-bridge itself will house townhome and one-bedroom spaces while also providing a crossover to the apartments’ garage, clubhouse, pool and other shared high-quality amenity areas. The neighborhood, besides providing a vast amount of high-income employment, offers many walkable dining and entertainment options.
The Cooper is expected to be complete in fall of 2020.
