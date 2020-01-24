NASA wants the first-ever woman to take a historic first step on the surface of the moon in 2024. One of the potential history-making astronaut landed in North Texas this week to discuss the moon mission.
NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps gave a presentation about the 2024 moon mission to several dozen school-aged children on Thursday, Jan. 23 at the NRH Centre in North Richland Hills.
Advising the children, Epps said anyone can become an astronaut or what they wish for as long as they are attentive of the task in hand.
"You can be the smartest person in the room, but you need to be understanding and learn to work as a team," Epps said.
Epps, whose previous work experiences include a stint at Ford Motor Company and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), is one of about 15 women in NASA's list of eligible active astronauts.
Artemis, NASA's moon program named after the Greek goddess and sister of Apollo, aims to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024. The 2024 deadline was set by Vice President Mike Pence last year.
Humans haven't visited the Moon since 1972. Artemis, with a current budget of about $22 billion, plans to land astronauts on the lunar South Pole. They will then stay and conduct further explorations and research.
The mission relies on new technologies and architectures, from ground and launch systems to lunar outposts, landers and new Artemis Generation Spacesuits.
NASA has selected various partnering companies to work on the program, including Lockheed Martin and Boeing.
