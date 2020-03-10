National recognition for Medical City Fort Worth CEO Jyric Sims
Medical City Fort Worth CEO Jyric Sims has been recognized as one of 70 African-American leaders in healthcare to know by Becker’s Hospital Review, the hospital said in a news release.
Sims serves as chief executive officer of Medical City Fort Worth, a 348-bed hospital with more than 1,200 employees and a multi-specialty graduate medical education program. He has previously served in hospital executive roles in Florida, Texas and Louisiana during his eight-year career with HCA Healthcare, parent company of Medical City Healthcare.
“I am honored to have been chosen by Becker’s Hospital Review as an African-American healthcare leader to know,” Sims said. “This recognition would not be possible without those who have come before me and played a vital role in my development as a healthcare leader.”
According to Becker’s Hospital Review, this list highlights African Americans who have taken on leadership roles across the country at hospitals and health systems as well as in national organizations. It includes both established and emerging leaders.
Sims has received many honors in his healthcare career including the DFW Hospital Council 2018 Young Healthcare Executive of the Year, the National Association of Healthcare Executives 2017 National Healthcare Executive of the Year, and Modern Healthcare’s Up and Comer Award in 2016.
He was appointed to serve on a national delegation to Israel, he currently serves on the LSU National Diversity Advisory Board, LSU Foundation Board of Directors and is an adjunct faculty member at Tulane University School of Public Health.
– FWBP Staff
