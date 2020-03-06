Alliance For Children has announced the hiring of Katia Gonzalez as Director of Community Engagement. Gonzalez began her career in field of child advocacy in 2010 as an investigator with the Department of Family and Protective Services where she worked as part of a multidisciplinary team investigating the most severe allegations regarding sexual and physical abuse, neglect, and child fatalities. Gonzalez joined Alliance For Children in 2015 and has served in various roles, including prevention education to the community. She graduated from Texas Woman’s University with a degree in Child Development and Family Studies.

