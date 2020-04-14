The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce has hired Katie Douglass as Executive Vice President of Marketing. Douglass succeeds the Chamber’s former Executive Vice President of Marketing, Marilyn Gilbert. Gilbert retired on April 7.
Douglass was previously employed at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she served as executive senior associate athletics director for external affairs.
“We’re pleased to have Katie leading our marketing team during this challenging time,” said Brandom Gengelbach, president of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “Her abilities to develop and execute marketing and communications strategies combined with her experience implementing events and programming have already proven to be a tremendous asset for our executive leadership team at the Chamber.”
Douglass will lead and coordinate the marketing and events teams for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, and support the Chamber’s four-year strategic plan, Fortify.
“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to join the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and their dynamic leadership team,” Douglass said. “I look forward to partnering with community leaders to support the Chamber's efforts in supporting the Fort Worth business community during this unique time."
Douglass earned a Master of Education in Counseling/Sport Psychology from Boston University and received her undergraduate degree from Bryn Mawr College.
¬– FWBP Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.