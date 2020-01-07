Penny Johnson has been named president/CEO for Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and AdventHealth’s Southwest Region, which also includes hospital campuses in Killeen, Lampasas and San Marcos, Texas as well as a new health care campus opening in Mansfield, in late 2020. Texas Health Huguley is operated as a joint venture between AdventHealth and Texas Health Resources, and the two organizations are collaborating to build the 95-bed Texas Health Hospital Mansfield.
Johnson currently serves AdventHealth as senior vice president of finance, where she has oversight and responsibility for the corporatewide finance and accounting functions, treasury and strategic investments, strategic supply chain, shared services (finance and supply chain) and facility construction relationships.
“Penny is a dynamic leader whose passion for our mission is evident. Her rich experience in previously serving this region in a leadership role and working closely with our valued joint venture and community partners, will serve her well as she leads Texas Health Huguley and the Southwest Region into a new decade of providing whole-person care,” said Randy Haffner, president/CEO of the Multi-State Division of AdventHealth.
“Our two organizations have a long history of working together to provide quality, compassionate care to the people of North Texas because of our shared values that put the patient at the center of everything we do,” said Barclay E. Berdan, CEO of Texas Health Resources. “I’ve known Penny for many years and am confident she will continue this proud history of service to those in need.”
Johnson joined AdventHealth in 2002 and since then has served in financial leadership at several AdventHealth facilities, as well as its corporate headquarters. She previously served the organization as assistant vice president and controller for AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Kansas, chief financial officer for AdventHealth Central Texas and chief financial officer for Texas Health Huguley and the Southwest Region.
“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to return to Texas and to work with the physicians, team members and partners to care for our community and provide wholeness to those we serve,” said Johnson.
Johnson earned her Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting from Union College, and her Master of Business Administration from Baker University. She and her husband Jeff have a 16-year-old daughter in high school and a 19-year-old son who attends Texas Christian University.
Ken Finch retired as president/CEO for Texas Health Huguley and the Southwest Region on December 31, 2019. Jesse Sutton, chief financial officer for Texas Health Huguley and the Southwest Region of AdventHealth, is serving as interim CEO until Johnson transitions to this role on February 2, 2020.
