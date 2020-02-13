The question, ‘Who will take the former La Zona space on Magnoila?’ finally has an answer.
Southside Rambler announced today plans to open in the former La Zona space on Magnolia Avenue in spring of 2020. ‘The Rambler’ will offer a sprawling patio and quaint interior paired with cold beverages, a casual yet elevated menu and live music in the heart of Near Southside. The repurposed space takes full advantage of its prime spot on one of Fort Worth’s best streets and will welcome guests in the main restaurant building and upgraded patio featuring a new bar, multiple decks and cozy seating areas. .
“We were thrilled at the opportunity to get our hands on this space and breathe fresh life into it, said restaurateur and Southside Rambler owner/operator Kevin von Ehrenfried. “ The atmosphere is going to be second to none, but we can’t wait to bring our menu and service to the Southside! We plan on being open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, and will be rolling out weekend brunch soon.”
Kevin and his wife (business partner) Julia von Ehrenfried have envisioned The Rambler’s menu with a wide array of burgers, sandwiches, salads and plenty of appetizers aimed to pair well with signature cocktails, wines and forty combined draft beer taps between the indoor & outdoor bars.. For southside brunch goers, Rambler plans include a weekend menu featuring a wide array of traditional brunch fare along with some creative house specialties.
Beyond the delicious signature menu, The Rambler’s patio will have an entertainment calendar featuring local musicians several days a week with full food and drink service, fire pits, and a cedar deck available for private parties.
