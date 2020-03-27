Jasmin Milz Holmstrup has joined Dynamic Development Strategies, LLC as a Senior Associate. The company, based in Fort Worth, offers a variety of nonprofit leadership and fundraising services.
Holmstrup brings more than 30 years of fundraising and communications experience with diverse nonprofits nationwide, the company said in a news release.
Holmstrup has a background in bilingual marketing and communications, and as a professional nonprofit storyteller, has helped organizations develop and brand their stories to inspire donor and community involvement, the news release said.
She is adding to the range of services Dynamic Development Strategies can offer nonprofit clients by also providing coaching on communications strategies and crisis communications.
Holmstrup is active in the Fort Worth Rotary and the Rotary International Youth Exchange program. She and her family live in Coppell.
