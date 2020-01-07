The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, which invests in depression research and partners with other organizations to provide suicide prevention training and resources, has added two members to its board of directors.
The new members are Tina Vance, an assistant vice president in Private Trust with Frost Bank in Fort Worth, and Ray Casas, manager of programs and community outreach for the Texas Rangers Baseball Club.
The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation was created in honor of Jordan Harris, who took her own life in 2012, and focuses on research and awareness related to depression and suicide.
Vance is responsible for the fiduciary administration of personal trusts, charitable trusts, agencies and estates. In addition to her trust duties, Tina is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor working with Family Legacy Services at Frost.
Vance joined Frost Bank in 2016 and has 21 years of experience in the financial industry. She earned a bachelor of business administration in finance from The University of Texas at Austin.
In addition to her work at Frost Bank, Vance is an associate member of the Tarrant County Probate Bar Association and a member of Leadership Fort Worth. She volunteers with Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County and is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Fort Worth.
The foundation said in a news release that Vance is dedicated to affecting change in the mental health field because of a personal connection with a family member struggling with depression and attempted suicide.
Casas graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1996 with a bachelor of arts in public policy and sits on a number of boards of directors including IGNITE, a national non-profit organization that encourages and trains young women to run for elected office.
He also serves as a media advisor to The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy and Bring Change to Mind, a non-profit organization aimed at ending the stigma of living with mental illness.
