After four years in the West 7th area, PAVLOV Agency is returning to the Near Southside area where it began.
PAVLOV will move into the building at 400 Bryan Ave. developed by Janice and Matt Townsend that also houses Roots Coffeehouse.
“In my search for new space, I keyed in on South Main Village because of its eclectic mix of restaurants, bars, breweries, shops and complementary creative companies like Red Productions,” said Allen Wallach, CEO at PAVLOV.
Wallach noted the building itself was the main attraction.
“We will share the entire building with the Townsend's Roots Coffeehouse in the remaining 6,560 square feet spread over two floors. Some seriously cool design features include an all-glass east-facing wall, an open reception area with Roots barista service, a "living room" with full-length roll door to enjoy nice weather days and a rooftop deck with incredible views of the downtown skyline.”
Sara LanCarte of LanCarte Commercial was the landlord's representative on the deal, and PAVLOV used Leland Prowse from Transwestern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.