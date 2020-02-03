A Japanese pharmaceutical company is expanding its presence in North Texas with a new plasma collection facility opening later this week.
BioLife Plasma Services, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Takeda, will open a new facility in North Richland Hills on Saturday, Feb 8.
The new center, located at 6246 Rufe Snow Drive, is expected to add 20 to 40 new jobs. BioLife currently operates nine other centers throughout Texas and has a total of about 400 employees.
"BioLife actively contributes to the growth and vitality of communities by creating local jobs, getting involved in education programs, and engaging in partnerships with community leaders," said Luke Lenz, center manager at North Richland Hills. "Our new center is expected to produce an investment of $2.5 million in its first year of operation in North Richland Hills through donor compensation.”
BioLife collects plasma and processes it for life-saving plasm-based therapies. The plasma would be used around the world to treat patients who are living with rare and chronic diseases, such as immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia and hereditary angioedema.
The donors are compensated for their plasma donation.
“BioLife’s new North Richland Hills location marks our commitment to serving local communities and the patients who rely on plasma-derived therapies,” Lenz said.
The new North Richland Hills facility is hosting a grand opening ceremony on Saturday.
A new BioLife facility is also scheduled to open Bexar County in March. BioLife said about it generates about $27.5 million to Texas economy through donor reimbursement.
