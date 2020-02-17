Longtime Fort Worth-based home decor and furniture retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. on Feb. 17 filed for bankruptcy protection and said the company was pursuing a sale.
The company and its subsidiaries commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
The retailer, which was founded in 1962, has been struggling with increased competition from online retailers such as Wayfair as well as retail giants like Walmart and Target.. Pier 1 said it will pursue a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids.
In the meantime, Pier 1 said lenders have committed approximately $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing so it can continue its operations during the Chapter 11 proceedings.
Pier 1's sales fell 13% to $358 million in its most recent quarter, which ended Nov. 30. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter as it struggled to draw customers to its stores.
Last month, Pier 1 announced it would close 450 stores, including all of its stores in Canada. The company is also closing two distribution centers.
Pier 1 leaders warned then that the retailer may not be able to continue as a going concern and announced a plan to close up to 450 stores and cut jobs.
Pier 1 is in talks with multiple potential buyers and has received approximately $256 million of debtor-in-possession financing from Bank of America N.A., Wells Fargo National Association and Pathlight Capital LP. T
“In recent months, we have taken significant steps forward in our business transformation and cost-reduction initiatives,” said Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1’s CEO and chief financial o. “We have worked to establish an appropriately sized and profitable store footprint, operating structure and merchandise assortment that will enable Pier 1 to better serve our customers across store and online channels. Today’s actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale of the company. We are moving ahead in this process with the support of our lenders and are pleased with the initial interest as we engage in discussions with potential buyers.”
Pier 1 intends to conduct a court-supervised sale process and complete the sale through a Chapter 11 plan. Pier 1 expects that the deadline to submit qualified binding bids will be on or around March 23, 2020, subject to procedures to be approved by the court.
Pier 1’s stores and online platform are open and operating and the company said it expects to operate its business during the Chapter 11 process.
In connection with its plans to close all its stores in Canada, Pier 1 is also commencing proceedings in Canada.
A&G Realty Partners is assisting the company with its previously announced store closures and lease modifications. Pier 1 landlords can contact A&G Realty Partners through its website, www.agrep.com.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are serving as legal advisors to Pier 1 in the U.S. and Canada, respectively. AlixPartners LLP is serving as the company’s restructuring advisor and Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as the company’s investment banker.
Court filings and other documents related to the court-supervised process are available at https://dm.epiq11.com/Pier1
