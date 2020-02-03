Buon Giorno Coffeehouse & Roastery, a long-time favorite of downtown java aficionados, has started pouring lattes at its new location on the ground floor of the 21-story First on 7th building at 500 West 7thStreet.
“After nine years on Florence Street, we are very excited to move closer to the center of downtown and expand our involvement in the local community,”said Buon Giorno Owner David Clarke. “The new street-level retail space is perfect for local residents and those who work in the many nearby businesses to enjoy our locally roasted coffee and treats while relaxing, working or meeting in our beautiful new location.”
Known for its gourmet coffees, pastries, desserts and live music, Buon Giorno (means “Good Morning” in Italian) faces the iconic building’s 7thStreet plaza and joins another ground-floor retailer, Neighbor’s House Grocery, which opened at the First on 7thcomplex in October.
“The Buon Giorno space is fantastic, and we were excited to see such a lively crowd kick off the shop’s first day in business on Sunday, Jan. 26,” said Red Oak Realty President Jack Clark. “Neighbor’s House Grocery already has seen tremendous success, and we expect the same for Buon Giorno. Without question, the two businesses will complement one another and attract more consumers to the west end of the central business district.”
With a panoramic view onto 7thstreet and Burnett Park, and approximately 2,000 square feet of floor space, Buon Giorno seats about 50 people inside, with additional tables and chairs in the adjoining lobby. Also planned is outdoor seating on the plaza, which will soon undergo a major update. As with other First on 7thretailers, parking is free in the garage directly across 6th Street.
Another new, ground-floor business at First on 7th, Guaranty Bank & Trust, is set open by early spring. Presidio Petroleum announced last fall that it has leased the building’s entire 15thfloor.
First on 7th(originally First National Bank of Fort Worth) is a mid-century modern tower designed by New York’s Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and associate architect Preston M. Geren of Fort Worth. The building was completed in 1961, and features an outdoor sculpture by famed designer Isamu Noguchi. Red Oak Realty began a major renovation of the complex in December 2018, with project completion expected later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.