PytchBlack, a Fort Worth based creative design firm, has been named twice in the international Graphis poster competition, one of three Texas firms selected for publication the 2021 Poster annual competition.
The campaign poster for the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl was recognized with a Silver in the Sports and the campaign poster for the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic was recognized with an Honorable Mention, also in sports.
“We believe in excellence in all the work we create on behalf of our clients. Recognition from Graphis and its international judges affirms our commitment to the craft of visual storytelling,” PytchBlack Managing Partner Andrew Yanez said in a news release.
“We’re fortunate to have high-profile events that we get to work with, and we appreciate that they give us the freedom and flexibility to be creative in telling their stories. These awards reflect their spirit of creativity, as well as the hard work from our dedicated team,” he said.
The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is the annual football bowl event played in Fort Worth to honor the nation’s armed forces. PytchBlack has served as the agency of record for the event since 2006.
The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, a member of the College Football Playoffs New Year’s Six collection of bowl games, has been played since 1937. The game has been held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington since 2010. Last year was the first year that PytchBlack served as the agency of record for the event.
“PytchBlack continues to meet the highest standards in advertising for us and this award just validates what we know already and that is they are the best in the business when it comes to providing a thorough sports marketing campaign,” Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Executive Director Brant Ringler said in the news release.
Graphis is the global publication of excellence, dedicated to presenting and promoting the work of exceptional talent in Design, Advertising, Photography and Art/Illustration.
¬– FWBP Staff
