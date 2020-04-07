Quorum Architects has assumed the workload of Cameron Alread, Architect Inc. (CAAI). The two firms have collaborated for more than 20 years, but three years ago, Quorum began to position itself to expand Alread’s affordable housing business, Quorum said in a news release.
Affordable housing design has been the focus of Cameron Alread, Architects Inc. since its founding in 1976. The firm has completed more than $600 million in construction, primarily in
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development public housing and HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration programs for housing authorities throughout Texas.
Alread is confident that clients and former staff are in good hands, the news release said.
“Quorum is committed to the mission of improving lives through design that has driven us for more than 43 years,” Alread said.
Alread’s firm will continue operations for two years to complete current contract obligations, while Quorum continues to assume any new business the firms attract.
“Cameron was ready to wind down and think about retirement, and we were interested in developing an affordable housing practice. This change fits perfectly with our firm’s philosophy of caring for and giving back to the community by helping to alleviate the lack of quality affordable housing for thousands of Texans,” says David Lee, Principal at Quorum.
Quorum is devoting staff, technology and resources to provide next level services to their clients. Two of six principals, as well as project managers, technical and administrative staff are dedicated to Quorum’s new affordable design studio.
“We are being proactive in attracting new business and new talent,” says Scott Wilson, Quorum Principal, noting that the firm is registered in 44 states and plans on expanding affordable housing design services beyond Texas.
Currently, Quorum is working for housing authorities in Temple and Georgetown while being awarded multi-year contracts from 11 housing authorities in Texas since November.
Quorum’s design work in the sector is allowing residents to age in place. Renovation projects often include accessibility upgrades to bathrooms, kitchens and entryways. Something as simple as adding handrails or widening doorways can change lives, the news release said.
“We’re concerned with knowing how a space feels, works and looks. Is it safe? Is it dignified? These are our concerns when designing livable spaces,” Lee said.
Quorum Architects, Inc., founded in 1992, is an architectural and interior design firm based in Fort Worth. Design specialties include animal care, corporate, municipal, retail, senior living and affordable housing.
– FWBP Staff
