Champions School of Real Estate, which has locations in Fort Worth, Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, announced March 12 the schools will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16 with classes resuming on Monday, March 30.
The company noted that no Champions School of Real Estate student, staff member or instructor has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Here is some information the school sent for students:
How does this affect students?
Scheduled Classes - All students registered to attend a class on campus during these two weeks will automatically be transferred to online. If online is not an option for the, they will have the following options:
• Transfer their courses to ChampionsLive. ChampionsLive virtual classroom courses will go on as scheduled in the Champions School of Real Estate catalog. Students will be required to have access to a computer, a webcam, audio on their computer, and reliable WiFi. Textbooks are printable from home.
• Reschedule their classroom courses for a future date.
Counseling - It is important to note that while the campuses are closed, students will be able to contact the career counselors in their region via email or online chat Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Students will be able to visit the Champions School of Real Estate website beginning at noon on Friday, March 13, for updated COVID-19 contact emails and Live Chat options.
Any extension or changes to campuses reopening on this date will be announced no later than March 25. The announcement, should anything change, will be made on the www.ChampionsSchool.com website.
