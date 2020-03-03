AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Augusta National Golf Club's footprint in Augusta continues to increase.
A club-affiliated corporate entity has acquired more than $6 million worth of real estate in recent weeks, The Augusta Chronicle reported. That includes a Wendy's fast-food restaurant on Washington Road and several homes in the West Terrace neighborhood.
The eight properties, totaling just over three acres, will be added to the more than $200 million in west Augusta land the club has acquired during a two-decade long campaign to expand its boundaries, the newspaper reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.