Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the country, has named Shirley Mueller as a vice president of veteran lending, specializing in VA loans and serving Texas customers statewide.
Mueller, who is based out of Austin, joins the Guaranteed Rate team with over 13 years of experience in the mortgage industry.
“The act of helping Veterans purchase a home for themselves and their families is beyond rewarding,” said Mueller. “I look forward to working with Guaranteed Rate and continuing to serve the Veteran community, helping individuals utilize the benefits they’ve earned while providing them with the company’s innovative and flexible mortgage solutions.”
In recognition of her loan origination volume and dedication to serving Texas Veterans, Mueller ranked No. 7 in Top VA Volume and was listed as one of the Top Women Originators by the Scotsman Guide in 2018. National Mortgage Professional also named her as one of the Best Military Lenders and Originators in 2018, the company said in a news release.
– FWBP Staff
