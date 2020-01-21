Texas Rangers fans rejoice! The public will be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the new Globe Life Field before the stadium formally opens for the new season.
The Texas Rangers Comerica Peek at the Park event will take place at Texas Live! on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission to the event will be free for the general public.
The event allows fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at the new Globe Life Field from a special viewing area that will be set up on outfield main concourse of the new park.
The viewing area promising to provide "a great sightline" of the playing field, seating bowl and retractable roof areas, according to Texas Rangers. The viewing area will be made accessible from Texas Rangers Plaza, which is adjacent to Texas Live!
The Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! will also feature autograph sessions with Rangers’ players and coaches and a Q&A session with Rangers’ executive and players.
Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez will also make a special appearance at Pudge’s Pizza, which is located on the second floor of Texas Live!
The Globe Life Field Sales Center, located in the former Hall of Fame space at Globe Life Park in Arlington, will be open, and fans can see a model of the new park as well as receive season ticket information for the inaugural year at Globe Life Field.
Fans can visit the Batter’s Eye Club located in Vandergriff Plaza at Globe Life Park in Arlington for the Rangers Foundation’s annual sale.
Memorabilia, promotional items, media guides and more from the past 20 years will be available for purchase. Proceeds from this sale are going to benefit the Foundation’s programming for youth baseball, youth health, youth education and youth in crisis.
Free parking will be available in Lots B and J.
Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! replaced Rangers’ traditional Fan Fest event this year, due to ongoing construction at both Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park.
The new 40,000-capacity, $1.1 billion Globe Life Field is scheduled to open in March.
