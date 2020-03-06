LEASES
US Health Advisors has leased 3,705 square feet at Quorum West. David Cason and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Hickman Investments, LTD. Mike McCoy with Avison Young represented the tenant.
Kelly Services has renewed its lease of 1,765 square feet at 700 Highlander, Arlington, 76015. Marshall Mays and Alan Rose with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, 700 Highlander Partners. John Leicht with Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.
Unity Counseling has leased 861 square feet at Quorum West, Fort Worth, 76116. David Cason and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Hickman Investments, LTD.
Novinium Inc., a full-service power cable networking expert, signed a 25,000 square foot industrial lease at 9300 Southwest Drive in Fort Worth. Barrett Bufkin of commercial real estate company esrp negotiated the lease. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Hickman Family.
Bob Leonard Law Group has renewed its lease of 2,587 square feet Mallick Tower. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Mallick Tower.
Ibarra, Jackson & Cartwright has renewed its lease of 1,715 square feet at Mallick Tower. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Mallick Tower.
Mark Benson has renewed his lease of 1,698 square feet at 2525 Ridgmar, Fort Worth, 76116. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Happy State Bank.
Painter & Johnson Financial renewed its lease of 634 SF at 2525 Ridgmar, Fort Worth, 76116. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Happy State Bank.
OFG LLC has leased 12,000 square feet at 3333 East Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, 76119. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Johnson Properties.
Prosper Machine Tool has renewed its lease of 9,200 square feet at Courtyard at Midway, Richland Hills, 76118. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Agarita. Michael Newsome with NAI represented the tenant.
Informative Research has leased 15,570 square feet at Las Colinas Commons. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, West Walnut Hill LLC. Eric Blais with Bradford Commercial represented the tenant.
NFG Energy Services has leased 4,517 square feet at Overton Centre, Fort Worth, 76109. Matt Carthey with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, FLDR/TLCOverton Centre LP. Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant.
Universal Revival Church of Euless has renewed its lease of 3,471 square feet at Trail Creek Center, Euless, 76040. Marshall Mays and Alan Rose with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Kahawai, LLC.
Samwel Mwai has leased 2,500 square feet at Berry Business Center, Fort Worth, 76119. George Jennings and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, TX Circle 182.
Champion Caregivers has renewed its lease of 712 square feet at Mallick Tower, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Mallick Tower.
MPI Protective Service Corp. has renewed its lease of 615 square feet at Bedford Place I, Bedford, 76021. Marshall Mays and Alan Rose with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 1901 Properties LLC.
726 Properties LLC has leased 354 square feet at Bedford Place, Bedford, 76021. Marshall Mays and Alan Rose with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 1901 Properties LLC.
Case Paper renewed a 25,145 square foot lease at 2555 114th St. in Grand Prairie. David Eseke, Clay Balch and Craig Ruoff of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. The landlord, Mercer Company, was self-represented by Corby Hodgkiss
Kyle Holdings LLC acquired a 16,951 square foot warehouse at 2629 Blue Mound Road West in Haslet. David Eseke and Clay Balch of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer. Michael Newsome of NAI Robert Lynn represented the seller.
Lea + Elliot renewed an 8,274 square foot lease in Brookhollow Riverside at 2505 N. Highway 360 in Grand Prairie. Cribb Altman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Theron Bryant with Transwestern represented the landlord, Down By The Riverside.
ECS Texas LLP signed a 6,000 square foot lease at 2621 White Settlement Road in Fort Worth. Emily Hoffman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Matt McWilliams with MCM Real Estate Advisors LLC represented the landlord, 2621 White Settlement LLC.
Brio Direct Marketing has renewed its lease of 15,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties. Luke Davis and Brett Carlton with Stream represented the tenant.
Digital Recognition Network has leased 10,183 square feet at Overton Centre, Fort Worth, 76109. Matt Carthey and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, FLDR/TLC Overton Cente LP. Jeffrey Eiting with CBRE represented the tenant.
Lonestar PHE Services LLC. Has leased 10,000 square feet at 435 CR 4847 in Haslet, 76052. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant. Todd Hawpe with Transwestern represented the landlord, Bylo Properties LP.
Sundance Electrical Contracting Inc. has leased 6,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties. Dylan Neal with Mercer Properties represented the tenant.
American Bank of Texas has leased 2,800 square feet at 700 Highlander, Arlington, 76015. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 700 Highlander Partners. Renee Efimoff with SCM Real Estate Services represented the tenant.
Wilkins Innovative Conceptual Designs has leased 2,400 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties. Donnie Rohde with Tarrant Properties represented the tenant.
Jetsweep Solutions LLC has leased 2,250 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.
Divinity Family Services Inc. has leased 1,563 square feet at Quorum West, Fort Worth, 76116. David Cason and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Hickman Investments LTD. Jim Sager with Transwestern represented the tenant.
DY Quik 2 Learn Inc. has renewed its lease of 1,067 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.
Business In God renewed its lease of 750 square feet at Bedford Place I, Bedford, 76021. Marshall Mays and Alan Rose with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 1901 Properties LLC.
SALES
Blumenthal Family Trust acquired Grand Lakes Commerce Center, a 193,000 square foot industrial property located at 4000 Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie. Ken Wesson of Lee & Associates represented the buyer. David Eseke of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Ironwood Realty Partners LLC and USAA.
