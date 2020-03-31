Tango, a leader in store lifecycle management (SLM) and integrated workplace management system (IWMS) solutions, announced March 31 that it will provide results from its comprehensive AI and machine learning predictive location models free of charge to retail and restaurant companies for a limited time.
Real Estate represents a top three expense for the industry and companies need to make time-sensitive decisions to lower occupancy costs and sustain business viability in the challenging COVID-19 environment, the Dallas-based company said in a news release.
“We have built more than a hundred predictive models for retail concepts over the last decade and understand the difficult decisions these companies now face as a result of the pandemic,” said Pranav Tyagi, CEO of Tango. “Historically retailers had to choose between low-end unsophisticated generic models and expensive high-end customized analytical models. At Tango we’ve ushered in a new paradigm by developing the industry’s only AI and machine learning model that delivers industry-segment and customer-specific predictive results in days, not months. We want to give back to the industry that helped build Tango and are proud to offer this service free of charge to retailers and restaurant companies of all sizes during this crisis.”
The company said that over the next 60 days, retail and restaurant companies can register to leverage Tango’s AI and machine learning predictive models to:
– Rapidly evaluate actual unit performance against trade area sales forecasts
– Holistically analyze units and reset location level strategies including candidates for closure or renegotiation
– Better understand the entire portfolio in this new business climate and make more informed decisions in a post-COVID world
The company’s next-generation Tango AI platform combines years of traditional modeling and big data experience with leading-edge AI and machine learning to uncover new insights and deliver a higher level of value to real estate strategy and execution, the news release said.
To learn more about this unique offering, visit: https://info.tangoanalytics.com/covid-19-response
– FWBP Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.