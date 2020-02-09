Fort Worth, TX (76107)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.