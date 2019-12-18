WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) — Classes were canceled Wednesday at two Texas schools because of a large fire burning at a recycling plant.
Dallas TV station WFAA reported that the fire broke out early Wednesday at the Oak Cliff Metals Recycling Plan in Waxahachie, about 25 miles south of Dallas.
There were no reports of injuries.
Classes were canceled at Life Middle School Waxahachie and Life High School Waxahachie Wednesday because of the fire at the nearby recycling facility.
The city said the fire was under control by about 8 a.m. but crews were still working to extinguish it.
