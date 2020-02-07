The Penthouse at the Neil P. at Burnett Park
If you’ve always wanted to live like James Bond, but still have that hankering for barbecue and tacos, there’s a perfect place available for a Cowtown superspy.
The penthouse at the Neil P. at Burnett Park is a one of a kind Fort Worth property that has features that would make Q gold with envy.
The property has 4,100 square feet of urban living space with highly unusual beamed ceilings with canted windows. The penthouse features three-bedroom suites, office, game room and wine storage. The finishes include an indoor water feature, smart-house system, electric shades and a private elevator.
Feeling cramped?
There’s another 6,000 square feet of private roof top space with 360-degree views of Fort Worth not available to many – if any – private residences in the city. There’s a glass bar on the rooftop and a light installation that mimics the downtown. You can watch multiple TVs on the roof or prepare dinner on the outdoor grill.
Yeah, it’s not your average suburban ranch style home.
A little Neil P. history. The 11-story Neil P. Anderson Building was built in 1921 and served as a cotton exchange for the Neil P. Anderson Cotton Co. The building was designed by Sanguinet & Staats. The Trammel Crow Co. purchased the building in 2000 and in 2004 it was converted in luxury condos, but the penthouse remained empty for many years.
Once purchased, the owners went into upgrade mode. The owners paid for the building’s AC unit stands and, as a result, received a 20-year agreement for discounted HOA fees.
The new owner will get two parking spaces and low HOA dues of $1,200 a month. The asking price of $5.9 million might be a little steep for someone on a government salary like James Bond, but, after all, you only live twice.
