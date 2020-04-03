The city of Fort Worth has compiled a list of resources to assist residents and businesses during the CORVID-19 health emergency, the city said in a news release.
Residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, to be connected to a comprehensive list of community services. The city’s Community Engagement Office has also compiled a list of groups willing to provide additional assistance during this time. Some of the groups are faith-based, while others are area agencies that are accustomed to helping others.
Resources include information on emergency meals, food pantries, rent / utility assistance, medical and prescription assistance, transportation and childcare.
Organizations can be added to the list by emailing the city’s Community Engagement Office at engagement@fortworthtexas.gov
Resources are available for business owners, too. Information includes revenue and cash flow assistance, business continuity plans, human resource tools, utility expenses help, tax information and childcare options.
For a complete list of community resources, go to http://fortworthtexas.gov/COVID-19/community-resources/.
Business resources can be found at http://fortworthtexas.gov/COVID-19/business-resources/.
The city continues to add information and updates to the COVID-19 page at: http://fortworthtexas.gov/COVID-19/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.