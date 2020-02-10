“Turn and face the strange …. Changes”
Change. It either changes you or you can make changes yourself and have some element of control over those changes. “Turn and face,” those strange changes, as David Bowie notes in his song.
Or take the bull by the horns, as we say in Texas.
In this week’s edition of the newspaper, we’re making some changes, starting with higher-quality, glossier paper and a new look to some familiar features. And, I have to say, a bit of a different attitude. We want to bring you the news, but we also want to bring more insight into the stories behind the news.
We want the stories in the paper to have more context, to not just give you the news – Here’s what happened! – but also an idea of why it happened and what it means for you and your business.
And, true to our history and mission, we’ll strive to be an effective watchdog on government, doing our best to ensure that our public officials are held accountable to taxpayers and voters. Follow the money seems to be one truism that never changes.
We have some great young journalists who are eager to bring you that news and we have experienced journalists who can bring some of their insight to bear on the stories we tell.
The journalism world has changed a lot since I was a young whippersnapper sitting at the Grand Prairie Daily News reading police reports and telling people who stole what from the local Safeway.
Starting in January, the Fort Worth Business Press began publishing our print edition twice a month instead of weekly. The new schedule will allow us to improve the content and appearance of each issue, bringing you more pages, more stories, more in-depth reporting, more and better photos – all produced on high-quality, glossy paper that will give the Business Press the look and feel of a first-rate magazine.
Another important advantage of the new schedule will be the increased shelf life of each issue, giving readers more time to read and peruse our reporting and advertising.
Make no mistake, news is still our top priority – news about business and the people in Fort Worth’s business community above all but also stories about every facet of life in North Texas, including features and advertising devoted to topics generally referred to as “lifestyle.” The areas of focus will include architecture/homes, finance, food, entertainment and travel, among others. We’ve never lived by the business journal rule of thumb that we need to see you listed on a stock ticker to write about you. We’ve been proven correct in this over the years. It seems everyone from high school students to senior citizens are involved in some sort of small business or startup.
Along with the print changes, we’ll be upgrading and improving our website and our popular daily email newsletters. News is a 24-hour, seven-day undertaking nowadays and we are committed to using all the tools at our disposal to keep Business Press readers informed with timely and complete news products. Because of the newsletters and the website and our social media outlets, the Fort Worth Business Press is read by more people that ever. It’s rare to be at a public event and not have someone commend us about our newsletters. Keep the comments coming. It makes us work harder. Another truism that never changes: Compliments work.
There is one more thing that will never change and it’s more than a truism; it’s the essence of our mission as a business and a member of the community: our unwavering commitment to bringing Fort Worth and North Texas the best possible menu of news and information.
Thank you for staying with us all these years and thank you in advance for joining us as we change our way into the future.
