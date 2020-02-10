Ford’s stock fell 2% on Friday following the company announcing a management shakeup to deal with its poor launch of the new Explorer SUV. The company reported a $1.7 billion loss on Tuesday, mostly tied with the defects that plagued the new Explorers. The vehicles came off the assembly line with multiple problems and had to be shipped to a Detroit-area factory for repairs, delaying deliveries to customers and costing the company sales.
The company also had other higher warranty costs during the year, especially for a glitch-prone six-speed automatic transmission in the Ford Focus compact car. In response, Ford said it would shake up management in the wake of the Explorer’s troubles. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company says automotive President Joe Hinrichs will retire effective March 1. Jim Farley, president of new business and strategy, will become chief operating officer in charge of global markets and automotive operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.