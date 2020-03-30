Jeffrey R. Schmid has been elected president and CEO of BancAffiliated Inc. and Affiliated Bank of Arlington. Garry J. Graham will remain a senior executive officer at the bank, serving as president, Central and North Texas region.
Schmid brings nearly 40 years of banking and regulatory experience to this position. He began his career with the FDIC in the Midwest and was later president and CEO of two closely held banks based in Omaha, Nebraska. As CEO, Schmid will be responsible for executing the Bank’s strategic business plan, including all lines of business, operations, risk management and professional development.
His most recent position was chairman and CEO of Mutual of Omaha Bank. Schmid helped establish the new bank enterprise in January 2007 and built the organization into a national franchise with assets totaling nearly $9 billion. Chairman Sam L. Susser stated, “Jeff is a proven leader with the skills in client relations and bank performance management that will build on the very strong foundation established by Garry Graham over the past 22 years. Under Garry’s leadership, Affiliated has grown from $8 million to $1 billion in assets and been consistently profitable across economic cycles. Garry will continue to serve on the Board of Affiliated Bank and serve as President of the Central and North Texas region.”
Schmid holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU. He presently sits on the Boards of Operation HOPE, Atlanta, Georgia; Avenue Scholars, Omaha, Nebraska; and the SMU/COX School of Business Executive Board.
