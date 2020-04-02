Because of crowd size limits, Saint Andrew Catholic Church will live-stream the burial service of Marvin Girouard beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
It will be available on two venues.
To watch the live stream on the church website, go to https://standrewcc.org/live-stream
Click on the play button.
Once streaming starts it will take 20-30 seconds before it is live online. If you see the message “Saint Andrew Catholic Church is not broadcasting right now,” click the X to close that window and try again.
To watch later, go to https://standrewcc.org/live-stream and click the play button. Select Previous Broadcasts to find the video.
The service also will be available live on Facebook. That link is: https://www.facebook.com/GirouardFuneral
To read the Marvin Girouard obituary click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.