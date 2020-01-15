Fort Worth Sister Cities International is today launching the public campaign of the Members Circle of Giving and has announced Charlie Powell, President of Ciera Bank, as the 2020 Campaign Chair.
The Members Circle of Giving is a network of individuals, organizations, corporations and community leaders committed to expanding international relationships for peace and prosperity at home and abroad. Lead donors to this year’s campaign will be recognized at the Mayor’s International Dinner & Global Awards on Nov. 12.
“Due to the generosity of corporate and individual donors, $196,000 has already been pledged and Sister Cities is well on its way to meeting its $325,000 goal,” said Charlie Powell, 2020 Campaign Chair.
This early support comes from Visit Fort Worth, as a Platinum member; Texas Health Resources and Rae & Mike Hyatt as Premier members; and BNSF Railway, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson LLP as Global members. Presidential members include Bank of Texas, Ciera Bank, Cook Children’s Healthcare System, Greg Jackson Law, Hillwood, Hilde & Helmut Horchler and Mary Palko.
100% of the Sister Cities’ board of directors are members and invite the community to join them in making Fort Worth a more culturally diverse city.
“Our business is people-to-people relationships, youth and adults alike. We do it well and want to do even more to benefit Fort Worth,” said Veronica Chavez Law, Board Chairwoman
Funding and in-kind support from the City of Fort Worth (4% of Sister Cities’ budget) plays a key role in its mission, but most work is made possible through public support like that received through the Members Circle of Giving.
To support Fort Worth Sister Cities and join the 2020 Members Circle, contact Katie Wharry at katie@fwsistercities.org.
