Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is officially relocating its world headquarters to Globe Life Park in Arlington.
In a Jan. 30 press release, the world's largest regional theme park company, currently based in Grand Prairie, announced it finalized an agreement with Texas Rangers to move its operations to Globe Life Park.
Texas Rangers vacated Globe Life Park after playing their final season at the stadium last year. The baseball team is transitioning into the nearby $1.1 billion Globe Life Field for the start of this year's season.
Six Flags will occupy the Centerfield Office Building at Globe Life Park. The announcement said the company signed a 15-year lease term and will employ more than 120 full-time workers at its new headquarters.
“Arlington is a fantastic city with a strong commitment to community and public service and our team is excited to work, live and play here," Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said. "We want to thank the Texas Rangers, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and the City Council for bringing the world’s first regional theme park company back to where it all began.”
As per a plan approved by Arlington City Council in October, the city would reimburse up to $6 million for renovations to the Globe Life Park office space. According to the plan, Six Flags will be occupying 40,842 square feet of Centerfield Office Building, formerly Texas Rangers' team offices.
The first Six Flags theme park, Six Flags Over Texas, opened in Arlington in August 1961. The company currently operates 26 amusement parks worldwide and has more than 50,000 employees.
“Six Flags and the Texas Rangers share a long history as the original venues that made up the Arlington Entertainment District. We are thrilled with today’s announcement which brings that relationship full circle,” Spanos said.
The relocation will be completed in the first-half of 2020.
