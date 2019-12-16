Sons of the Flag, a Dallas-based organization whose mission is to revolutionize burn care and quality of life for veterans, first responders and families, presented a $100,000 burn fellowship grant to UT Southwestern in Dallas Dec. 12.
The money will the education and training for a burn surgeon for one year. Currently, there are fewer than 200 burn surgeons in the U.S. to treat the more than 486,000 burn survivors each year, Sons of the Flag said in a news release.
Sons of the Flag has also signed a multi-year commitment to provide annual burn fellowship grants to UT Southwestern through 2023, which will enable more surgeons to be trained and then move into burn units locally and throughout the country.
Combined with prior grants to UT Southwestern and other hospitals including Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, this will take Sons of the Flag’s total burn fellowship funding to $1 million, the news release said.
“There is a critical need to increase the number of burn surgeons in the U.S. so that the specialized care and treatment burn victims need can be provided,” Ryan “Birdman” Parrot, Sons of the Flag founder, president and CEO, said in the news release.
Parrot said the organization looked forward to similar awards over the next several years and thanked Lee Financial Group for its financial support.
Sons of the Flag says its vision is to accelerate research, development and testing of leading technologies, and to push them into circulation for immediate use by burn survivors across the nation.
– FWBP Staff
