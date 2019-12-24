Apache Corp. stock surged after it said it’s formed a joint venture with fellow oil and gas exploration company Total to develop an offshore field in Suriname.
Houston-based Apache said it will hold a 50% stake in the South American project, which comprises about 1.4 million acres at depths between 100 and 2,100 meters. France’s Total SA will hold the other 50% stake in the project, known as Block 58. Total will cover the first $5 billion of Apache’s costs and be reimbursed for 50% of costs already incurred, in addition to other cash payments, the company said in a statement late Sunday.
Apache stock is up 1% so far this year, but it closed up 17% at $26.53 on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.