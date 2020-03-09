Southlake Town Square will add Febletics and Tommy John, who have signed new leases.
Fabletics is an innovative active-lifestyle brand co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013. It offers stylish, premium active wear for women and men at an accessible price point. The Southlake Town Square store will incorporate a proprietary technology for a signature Fabletics in-store shopping experience. Shoppers will be able to interact with a user interface that will allow them to request a different size or color, check stock and receive styling tips without ever leaving the fitting room. Each store is also equipped with point-of-sale devices that allow Fabletics associates to help customers shop the website and arrange for shipping of products directly to their doorstep. Just like the online shopping experience, in stores, customers can choose to shop through the Fabletics Flexible VIP membership program or at regular retail prices. This will be the first Tarrant County location for the brand, which is expected to open this year at 110 State Street in a 2,077-square-foot space next to Corner Bakery.
Also opening in the Square this year will be Tommy John, the comfort-focused lifestyle brand. Tommy John was founded in 2008 by Tom Patterson, a former medical device salesman. Frustrated by the discomfort of wearing traditional men's underwear, socks and undershirts in his life on the road, he set out to redesign men's base layers from scratch with a focus on fabric, fit and function. "No Adjustment Needed" is Tommy John's slogan, reflecting the brand's commitment to comfort. Tommy John has expanded its product offering to include women's underwear and apparel, made with the same dedication to fabric, fit and function. This is the first DFW-area location for the growing brand (and sixth retail location), which will take up residence in Southlake Town Square in a 1,925-square-foot space at 1440 Main Street, across from LUSH, when it opens in the fall.
"Our mission is the same today as it was from the beginning -- create a place where people want to be while providing them with the best selection of retailers, restaurants and entertainment," said Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director – western division with Retail Properties of America, Inc., owner and operator of Southlake Town Square. "While we are flattered by the national attention, our goal hasn't changed. We are committed to offering our guests the kind of experience they can't find elsewhere. That approach has ensured the success of our existing brands, and has captivated the attention of the best new concepts in retail and dining."
