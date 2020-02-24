Southside Bank has announced the addition of Kevin Morrison as vice president of commercial lending. Morrison will focus on growing Southside Bank’s commercial client base throughout North Texas.
“Kevin has forged commercial banking relationships with construction equipment dealers and other commercial vendors through his experience in the equipment finance space,” said Mark Drennan, president of Southside Bank’s North Texas region. “With multiple, major construction projects underway in the DFW market, his expertise will greatly benefit existing and prospective clients.”
Morrison comes to Southside from a large regional bank where he was a commercial relationship manager. His responsibilities ranged from managing and expanding customer relationships within the line of business to developing new business with prospective clients.
He is active in multiple community nonprofits, including Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas, Christ Chapel Bible Church, United Way and Salvation Army. During his free time, he is an avid guitar player and a passionate fan of English Premier League Soccer and the Dallas Mavericks.
Morrison earned his B.B.A. in finance and entrepreneurship from Baylor University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.