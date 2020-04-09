Fort Worth, TX (76107)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 77F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.